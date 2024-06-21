Carando Introduces Premium Charcuterie Cuts to Elevate Summertime Entertaining

Discover the Perfect Addition to Any Gathering with Carando’s New Italian Dry Salame, Pepperoni, and Genoa Salame Varieties, Made with All-Natural Ingredients

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Carando®, the artisan of Classic Italian Meats, is expanding its offerings with the launch of Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage. Whether you’re looking for the perfect appetizer for your weekend dinner party or craving a flavorful snack to enjoy al fresco, these savory charcuterie cuts – made from superior cuts of meat and all-natural ingredients, and conveniently pre-sliced and ready-to-plate – make for the perfect addition to any entertaining spread.

The new product line includes three varieties – Italian Dry Salame, Pepperoni and Genoa Salame – along with a delicious duo pack of Genoa Salame and Pepperoni. Using Carando’s time-honored recipe and made with top-quality cuts of meat, the sausage is uncured and well-seasoned for a classic Italian flavor.

As the latest premium packaged dry sausage to hit shelves, Carando’s charcuterie cuts will elevate any occasion. Dried and sliced to perfection, Carando’s Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage pairs effortlessly with an array of dishes – from charcuterie board creations to pizzas and sandwiches – making entertaining easy and memorable. Plus, each 5 oz. pack contains 6-10 grams of protein per serving without adding MSG, artificial flavorings and ingredients, or colorings.

Carando’s Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage joins the brand’s extensive line-up of Fresh Italian Meatballs, Fresh Italian Sausage Links and Ground Sausage, Classic Italian Deli Meats, Premium Dinner Hams, and Grab and Go favorites like Calzones and Rip-N-Dips.

“As experts in crafting authentic Italian meats, we’re excited to introduce our Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage line, which features top-quality cuts and all-natural ingredients for unmatched flavor,” said Michael Lewandowski, brand manager for Carando at Smithfield Foods. “Just in time for summer entertaining, these new charcuterie cuts are perfect for elevating any meal or antipasto platter, ensuring that gatherings, big or small, are noteworthy and delicious.”

Carando’s Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage 5 oz. packs are available now at select retailers across the country for a suggested retail price of $5.99. For more information and recipe inspiration, please visit www.carando.com.

About Carando

Nearly a century ago, founder Pietro Carando brought the Italian tradition of sausage-making from Torino, Italy, to America. Since then, the authentic Italian deli meats, fresh meatballs and sausages, and grab-n-go options of Carando have tied the name to quality. One taste is all it takes to discover the authentic Italian difference of Carando. For more information, visit www.carando.com or follow us on Facebook (@carandomeats) and Instagram (@carandomeats). Carando is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs more than 54,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” to feed a growing world population. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads.