Hissho Sushi partners with Fly By Jing to Introduce Limited-Time-Only Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll

CHARLOTTE, NC and LOS ANGELES – Hissho Sushi, a leading innovator in the nationwide distribution of sushi that’s made fresh daily, is excited to announce their latest collaboration with Fly By Jing, known for their authentic viral Sichuan chili crisp sauce, to launch their NEW Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll. Just in time for International Sushi Day (June 18) the new roll is available for purchase from June 17 to July 28 in more than 1,700 locations including Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Giant Food Stores, Giant Food Landover, Meijer, Stop & Shop, The Fresh Market, Lowes Food and more.

The new Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll is a symphony of bold umami flavors and textures. Creamy avocado and crisp cucumber bring cooling balance to the fiery kick of spicy imitation crab mix. Topped with crunchy fried onions, green onions, sesame seeds, Japanese BBQ sauce, and Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp infused mayo – the roll blends heat and zest when made fresh by local expertly trained chefs.

Sushi lovers can enjoy this delicious, high-quality sushi roll made with 100% responsibly sourced seafood at an affordable price of $9.49.

“As a company committed to crafting innovative and authentic sushi experiences, we’re thrilled to partner with Fly By Jing to introduce the Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll,” Matt Wilken, President of Hissho Sushi, said. “This collaboration represents a true fusion between the master craft of Japanese sushi making and the bold, flavorful essence of Sichuan chili crisp sauce.”

The launch of the Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll marks a significant milestone for both companies, showcasing their dedication to pushing culinary boundaries and delighting palates.

“Hissho Sushi is the perfect partner to bring the bold flavors of Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp to sushi lovers across the country,” Jing Gao, Founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, said. “Our Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll isn’t traditional; it blends my hometown of Chengdu China, with my new home’s namesake sushi roll. It’s vibrant, fiery, and definitely addictive–this will be your new favorite lunch, dinner or snack.”