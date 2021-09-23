Celebrate Fall with Boursin Cheese’s New Seasonal Flavor, Caramelized Onion & Herbs

CHICAGO — Just in time for fall, Boursin® Cheese is excited to announce its newest seasonal variety, Caramelized Onion & Herbs, bursting with flavor to perfectly pair with your favorite autumnal foods or as the center of your cheese board.

Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs’ mouthwatering recipe is a creamy, yet crumbly blend of real cheese, onions, and savory herbs. This spread packs a perfect combination of flavors all in one bite and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any gathering throughout the season.

“This fall we’re excited to launch our new limited-edition flavor, Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs to elevate any culinary experience,” said Jamee Pearlstein, brand director of Boursin. “As a leader in the gourmet spreadable cheese category, we’re continuously innovating and looking for new flavors to meet the evolving needs and taste preferences of cheese-lovers everywhere.”

Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs can be served with your favorite crackers, fresh fruit or vegetables for an elevated spread sure to impress. Whether displayed on a cheese board, crumbled on top of a warm and cozy bowl of Butternut Squash Soup, or incorporated in one of our iconic recipes like Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs’ versatility makes for a delightful spread that’s perfectly compatible with classic fall flavors. For more inspiration, visit boursin.com/recipes.

The limited-edition flavor joins Boursin’s existing line up of cheeses, which are also available in five year-round varieties and one dairy-free version, including:

New! Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs Cheese

Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs Cheese Boursin Basil & Chive Cheese

Boursin Cracked Black Pepper Cheese

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheese

Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese

Boursin Shallot & Chive Cheese

Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs

The seasonal product is available starting this month in the deli section of major retailers nationwide including Hy-Vee, Schnucks, Albertsons, Publix, Jewel, and more through the holidays starting at a retail price of $5.99.

Join the Conversation:

Share your Boursin cheese boards and culinary creations with us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @BoursinCheese using #BoursinCreations.

About Boursin:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin® Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Headquartered in Paris, Bel wants to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy snack market. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other USA favorites include The Laughing Cow®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com