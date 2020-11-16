CFIA Food Recall Warning – Amour & Tradition Brand Fondues Recalled Due to Undeclared Wheat

OTTAWA, ON – Au P’tit Marché Traiteur Inc. is recalling Amour & Tradition brand fondues from the marketplace because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Amour & Tradition Artisan’s Fondue 350 g 8 31546 40100 2 All codes where wheat is not declared on the label Amour & Tradition Kaiser Cheese Fondue 350 g 7 71615 10700 1 All codes where wheat is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.