Cinco Jotas Brings GastroTour to Los Angeles, Showcasing International & Spanish Gastronomy and Cinco Jotas Iberico Ham

LOS ANGELES — For the first time, Los Angeles diners can take part in a unique dining experience that celebrates Spanish food and the tradition of tapas. Cinco Jotas, Spain’s prestigious brand celebrated for its acorn fed 100% Iberico jamon, is bringing its popular GastroTour to Los Angeles. From November 4-18, diners can enjoy a global culinary experience from a diverse lineup of nine restaurants, showcasing the best of international cuisine with Cinco Jotas ham as a key ingredient.

The GastroTour celebrates the art of Spanish cuisine, with the renowned acorn fed 100% Iberico jamon at its center. Participating chefs will each craft a signature dish using Cinco Jotas ham, offering guests a variety of interpretations of Spain’s culinary heritage and highlighting the versatility and exquisite taste of the world-famous jamón.

From traditional Spanish tapas to innovative modern creations, the GastroTour promises a diverse array of flavors, allowing diners to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Spain’s celebrated cuisine. The 2024 LA GastroTour participants include:

Wally’s, David Feau

Michaels, Job Carter

San Laurel, Jeff Chen

Citrin, Josiah Citrin

The Waldorf Astoria, Hye Su Lee

The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air, Joe Garcia

The Four Seasons Beverly Hills, Jesus Medina

Charcoal, Everett Bell

CUT, Drew Rosenberg

Among the unique dishes to be featured: Porridge with Kanji and Jamon Flash from Jeff Chen at San Laurel; Castelfranco Salad, Apples, Sherry cream, Vinaigrette and Cinco Jotas by Josiah Citrin; and CUT’S Cinco Jotas with Shima Aji Sashimi, Melon Ponzu and Radishes.

Diners can curate their own tapas tour across Los Angeles by visiting the participating restaurants, sampling distinctive dishes at each stop to experience the flavors of Spanish gastronomy.

“We’re excited to bring the GastroTour to Los Angeles, where the culinary scene is constantly evolving,” said Pablo Garrido Cueva, a spokesperson for Cinco Jotas. “Our goal is to provide a taste of Spain by showcasing the world’s finest Iberico ham and collaborating with exceptional chefs who share a passion for quality ingredients. From Michelin-starred establishments to iconic local spots, this GastroTour highlights LA’s multicultural culinary offerings.”

The GastroTour began in London in 2018, and previous tours in the U.S. were held in New York City (2020) and Miami, FL, (2021), each creating flavorful journeys from Michelin-starred and highly acclaimed restaurants.

Photos of the dishes and a video can be found here.

About Cinco Jotas

Cinco Jotas is a world-renowned producer of 100% Iberico ham, with a legacy that dates back to 1879. Made exclusively from free-range, 100% purebred Iberico pigs that roam the dehesas of southwestern Spain. Raised in harmony with nature, they graze freely on a diet rich in acorns, which imparts the ham’s characteristic nutty flavor and exceptional marbling. The meticulous production process follows time-honored techniques passed down through generations, ensuring each ham achieves unparalleled flavor and texture.