Condiments for Flavor Connoisseurs Unveiled by The People’s Provisions

Santa Barbara — The People’s Provisions, makers of premium pantry staples with West Coast flair, unveils a bold new quartet of small-batch condiments. Crafted with 100% plant-based ingredients and zero high fructose corn syrup, added dyes or artificial preservatives, the game day roster includes: Rustic Ketchup, Rustic Mustard, Dill Pickle Relish and a plant-based burger Special Sauce. All products are kosher certified and packaged plastic-free for optimal flavor.

The People’s Provisions proudly manufactures in coastal Santa Barbara. In a town where grilling season and al fresco entertaining are year-round activities, a collection of chef-quality condiments were a natural complement to the brand’s flagship pickles.

“Demand for specialty sauces and dips is on a steady uptick as consumers continue to favor eating and cooking at home,” says company founder and CEO, Bradley Bennett. “They’re a convenient, approachable and versatile way to elevate any meal, and make at-home gatherings just as memorable as dining out. We continue to honor American classics with a twist—fresh, sophisticated flavor profiles and clean, uncompromising ingredients. Our friends and customers inspire us most, and our commitment to plant-based inclusivity means more of them can enjoy moments together.”

Meet The Condiments:

Rustic Ketchup – a thick blend of peak-season tomatoes, umami-rich aromatics and traditional spices. Tangy, Subtly sweet, with a savory finish. 12 oz bottles, SRP $7.99

Rustic Mustard – a bright, creamy and golden dijon base accented by spicy, hearty whole-grainy texture. 9 oz jars, SRP $7.99

Dill Pickle Relish – a chunky, toothsome dice with refreshing crunch, studded with sweet bell peppers. 9 oz jars, SRP $7.99

Special Sauce – an all-purpose spread and dip, layered with flavor from buttery caramelized onions and savory Spanish paprika in a silky, egg-free aquafaba base. 9 oz jars, SRP $8.99

The full line of The People’s Provisions condiments is available for purchase online at http://peoplesprov.com and on Amazon.com. For wholesale and foodservice inquiries, contact sales@peoplesprov.com to explore opportunities.

About The People’s Provisions

The People’s Provisions was born out of a like-minded group of good food makers with over 20 years combined experience in the specialty food industry who felt need to make great tasting popular pantry items that are free of preservatives, made in the USA, and just simply taste great. The company launched in January of 2023 with a line of West Coast inspired pickles and in Summer of 2024 expanded into offering a line of core pantry items for your sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs. Get ready for a taste revolution!

The People’s Provisions is currently available in over 100 retail locations including Market of Choice in the Oregon, and is distributed by UNFI in the Western US regions.