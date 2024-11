Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall of Large Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken Due to Presence of Undeclared Egg Allergen

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 08, 2024

FDA Publish Date: November 08, 2024

Product Type: Food & Beverages

Reason for Announcement: Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Egg

Company Name: Wegmans Food Markets

Brand Name: Wegmans Food Markets

Product Description: Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken & Asian Dressing

Company Announcement

RECALL DATE: NOVEMBER 8, 2024

SOLD AT WEGMANS: Yes

REASON FOR RECALL:

Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT:

UPC:

Large Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken and Asian Peanut Dressing – Any Product with UPC starting with 2-27306

Packed Dates: 11/5 – 11/8

Sell By Dates: 11/7 – 11/10

REFUND INFORMATION: All product may be returned for a full refund.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663

Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Company Contact Information

