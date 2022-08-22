Consider Bardwell Farm Relaunches Original Dorset

Award-winning creamery Consider Bardwell Farm is once again making its soft-ripened, washed-rind cow’s milk Dorset cheese in its initial format – a 2.5-lb wheel – available for sale to cheese shops and other retail outlets.

Beneath a delicate, orange-hued rind, this pasteurized cheese offers a rich and buttery taste and texture, punctuated with an earthy complexity. With notes of green olive and a depth of savory flavor referred to as “brothy,” Dorset has been noted for its “umami,” which means “essence of deliciousness” in Japanese.

Reminiscent of a hearty Taleggio or Pont L’Évêque in taste and style, Dorset is crafted using fresh cow’s milk from Pawlet’s Woodlawn Farm and then cave-aged at Consider Bardwell Farm for a minimum of 45 days, with light washings every three to four days to promote the ripening process.

“When our neighboring farmer asked us to take some excess milk in the spring, we made our original 2.5-lb Dorset as a one-off, limited-edition product,” begins Consider Bardwell Farm co-owner, Angela Miller. “However, after the overwhelmingly positive response we received over the course of three months, we decided to continue to make the cheese on an on-going basis,” Miller admits. “As always, we’re committed to crafting the best small-batch, aged cheese possible, all while supporting our community and meeting cheese shops’ needs.”

Founded in 1864 by Consider Stebbins Bardwell as the Pawlet Cheese Company and Vermont’s first dairy coop, cheesemaking operations were restarted in 2004 under the Consider Bardwell Farm name, combining time-honored cheesemaking methods with regenerative agriculture and sustainable farming practices. Renowned nationally for their small batch cheeses using fresh milk from two nearby, single-family farms – Indian River Farm and Woodlawn Farm – its products regularly earn top honors. To learn more about Consider Bardwell Farm, visit www.considerbardwellfarm.com.