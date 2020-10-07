Croatian Cheese: Gligora Wins More Prestigious World Awards

Croatian cheese producer Sirana Gligora from the island of Pag has collected more international awards.

Sirana Gligora has attended two prestigious international competitions – the World Championship Cheese Contest (WCCC) held in Wisconsin and the Great Taste Awards 2020 in the UK.

The WCCC was held just before the lockdown and the following Gligora cheeses were awarded:

Best in class – Dinarski cheese aged in pressed wine grapes

Second prize – Žigljen aged in olive press, Likotin

Third prize – Kordun cheese, Kolan cheese aged in pressed wine grapes

