Del Real Foods Expands its Pupusas Line with New Chorizo & Cheese Variety

The Innovation Will Hit Shelves in the Brand’s Refreshed Packaging At Select Costco Locations & DTC

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA — Del Real Foods, a bold innovator in the Hispanic fresh foods space, continues to satisfy taste buds with the introduction of its new Pupusas variety, Chorizo & Cheese, which features the brand’s redesigned look. Fresh and never frozen, the Chorizo & Cheese Pupusas are made with the highest-quality ingredients, packed with 9g of protein, and deliver bold flavors and convenience with nothing artificial.

Bringing bold flavor and eye-catching packaging to the category, the new offering is available online at delrealfoods.com and in select Costco locations in Southern California for $12.99-$14.99, with additional retailers to come. Del Real Foods’ new packaging, which reflects its authentic heritage and cooking methods, will continue to roll out across its entire portfolio and will be available on retail shelves in early fall.

Del Real Foods’ Pupusas are a modern take on a classic Salvadorian dish, crafted with authentic masa and made from stone-ground corn. Ready to heat and eat in minutes, the Chorizo & Cheese Pupusas are gluten-free and filled with seasoned chorizo, fire-roasted mild salsa, and mozzarella cheese for a delicious taste. Enjoyed in a variety of ways, they can be topped with salsa, guacamole, or curtido: a Hispanic coleslaw — or enjoyed on their own. The new Chorizo & Cheese Pupusas are also perfect for breakfast, a quick snack, or a satisfying meal.

“We’re proud to lead the fast-growing Pupusa category by offering these delicious, high-quality, and convenient snacks and meals to share with family and friends,” said Daniela Simpson, CMO of Del Real Foods. “Our new Chorizo & Cheese Pupusas reflect our mission to celebrate Hispanic culture through real food while bringing flavor adventures to our consumers.”

To learn more about Del Real Foods, please visit delrealfoods.com.

About Del Real Foods: Del Real Foods, headquartered in Jurupa Valley, California, specializes in refrigerated, heat-and-eat Hispanic foods. Its products are known for authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients, providing consumers with convenient meal options that reflect traditional family recipes. Del Real Foods makes tamales, carnitas, salsas, pupusas, and other recipes — all created by hand with fresh ingredients and nothing artificial — and inspired by the Mexican heritage of the Cardenas’ founding family. Delicious, slow-cooked meats and homemade sauces that taste like you cooked them yourself are available at club, retail, food service, and wholesale distributors. For more information, please visit delrealfoods.com and follow on Instagram @delrealfoods.