Portland Celebrates Cheese at The Wedge

Portland, OR – The Wedge is coming Saturday, September 28 from noon to 5pm at Alder Block, home of the Portland Night Market at 100 SE Alder. The Wedge is a celebration of cheese and everything that goes with it, and is for cheese lovers 21 and older.

Tickets are $25 in advance and include all cheese, food, and non-alcoholic beverage samples. A wine/cider/beer/spirits add-on tasting is $15 and includes a commemorative tasting glass. At-the-door admission is $30/food and $20/bev add-on. Attendees eager to beat the crowds can pre-purchase early VIP entry (10:30am) for $75; this includes a goodie bag.

Tickets are available for sale here

Cheesemakers coming to this year’s event include:

Beehive Cheese Company

Briar Rose Creamery

Cascadia Creamery

CheeseButta

Daniel’s Artisan Cheese

Don Froylan Creamery

Face Rock Creamery

Familia del Norte

Ferndale Farmstead Helvetia Creamery

Little Island Creamery

Rivers Edge Chevre (on New Seasons)

Rogue Creamery

Samish Bay Cheese

Sugar Mountain (Beecher’s)

Tillamook

Walla Walla Cheese Co.

Yafa Cheese

Alongside these cheeses, festivalgoers will sample specialty foods such as jams & jellies, charcuterie, teas, salts & seasonings, chocolate, caramel, breads & crackers, hot sauces, syrups, and more. Some highlights from this year’s lineup are Cardamom Hills Chutneys, Creo Chocolate, Flying Fish, Marshall’s Haute Sauce, Mt. Hope Farms, Olympia Provisions, One Form Farm Caramels, and Smith Tea, just to name a few.

To wash it all down, nearly 20 craft wine, cider, beer, and spirits producers will be pouring libations for the crowd. For a full list of vendors, see the website.

The Wedge would not be possible without the generous support of Tillamook, Market of Choice, Dairy Connection, DTOCS, Formaticum, and the cheesemakers of the Oregon Cheese Guild.

Founded in 2006, the Oregon Cheese Guild is a collaborative effort to increase awareness of Oregon’s artisanal cheeses, create educational opportunities, and provide a platform for cooperation and shared resources among Oregon cheesemakers.