Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation Research Fund Announces Research and Educational Grants Funded for 2024

The Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation Research Fund of the American Floral Endowment has announced new projects for funding.

Under the new partnership announced earlier this year, the Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation has joined with the American Floral Endowment (AFE) as a named fund to continue the mission and legacy of the Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation. Since its inception in 1960, the Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation contributed over $7.4 million to support floriculture research initiatives.

The new Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation Research Fund (FCGFRF) committee, formed from the Foundation Board members, will continue this legacy through AFE, awarding grants for research and educational projects in floriculture and related fields at universities, colleges, and Federal research institutions in the United States. Grants are awarded to projects that demonstrate substantial industry importance, strong scientific merit, and significant outreach with results made available to the interested public.

Additionally, the FCGFRF Committee designates projects to receive New York Florists’ Club Grants. Founded in 1887, the New York Florists’ Club served the interests of floriculture through the leadership and dedication of many respected industry and academic individuals. The New York Florists’ Club Grants are a continuing tribute those who gave so generously of their time and resources to improve and enhance the future of our industry.

This year, the Committee selected the following 10 projects totaling $134.592 to receive funding:

North Carolina State University, Dr. Brian Whipker, North Carolina Dept. of Agriculture, Dr. Kristin Hicks, and Consumer Services, University of Kentucky, Dr. W. Garrett Owen. Establishing Comprehensive Floriculture Leaf Tissue Standards. $4,400

New York Florists’ Club Grants

Cornell University, Dr. Mark Bridgen. Using In Vitro Techniques to Generate Double-Flowered Impatiens Plants that Are Resistant to Impatiens Downy Mildew. $11,602

To learn more about the Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation Research Fund of the American Floral Endowment, visit endowment.org/gloeckner. Applications for 2025 FCGFRF funding are due on April 1, 2025.

