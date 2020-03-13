Oregon Cheese Festival Postponed Until June 2020

To our community of cheese lovers in Oregon and beyond:

In line with The Oregon Cheese Guild and Rogue Creamery’s commitment to providing a safe, healthy, and positive impact in our community and environment, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of the 2020 Oregon Cheese Festival.

With cases of COVID-19 now presumed in Jackson County, the risk of spreading illness by hosting an event of this size has increased substantially. Even with the precautionary measures we had planned to ensure adequate sanitation and air flow, the risk is too great to hold it at this time.

Originally scheduled for this weekend (March 13-15), it has been rescheduled to June 20-21, 2020. Tickets already purchased will be automatically honored on the June dates. Anyone unable to attend on those dates can also request a refund by responding to the email being issued to them within the hour by the ticketing website, Bold Type Tickets. New tickets for the June dates will be available for purchase at OregonCheeseFestival.com starting Monday, 3/15.

Our 16th annual Cheesemaker Dinner will proceed as planned this Friday, March 13th at Inn at the Commons in Medford, OR. Proceeds will go to the Oregon Cheese Guild and our efforts to provide valuable support to small-scale Oregon cheesemakers during this difficult economic time. The Cheesemaker Dinner is a small event that takes place in a more controlled environment. Limited tickets for this four-course, cheese-themed dinner are still available online here.

It is our hope that you will join us June 20-21 as we celebrate cheese from across the state and beyond. This rescheduled date allows an opportunity for us to create a fresh experience, and plans are already in motion. To learn more about the rescheduled festival, please refer to OregonCheeseFestival.com, where updates will be posted in the coming days.

Thank you for your continued support, and for the enthusiasm you share for the artisan products that make our state so special.

With gratitude,

David Gremmels President, Rogue Creamery

Katie Bray Executive Director, Oregon Cheese Guild