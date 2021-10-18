Despite 2020 Sales Dip, Cheese Numbers Indicate Bright Future

In 2020, the cheese-making industry suffered a rare setback as domestic sales dipped for only the second time since 1994.

The last time this happened was 2008, so, naturally, while cheese is a cornerstone of the dairy industry and the average American diet, not even cheese can simply shrug off economic recessions.

This is tied to the fact that cheese is typically a complementary purchase. Specifically, it’s a food product that’s often attached to others, like nacho cheese dip, pizza toppings or mac n’ cheese. When hard economic times hit — or entire sectors of the economy are shut down — these luxury items often get axed from the budget.

