Eleven Greek Cheeses Win at the 2023 World Cheese Awards

The international cheese competition World Cheese Awards 2023 ended in Norway with the announcement of the final results. This year, 4,502 cheeses from forty-three countries on five continents were judged and tested by more than 260 international judges.

Greece achieved remarkable results and high marks from the judges. Eleven Greek cheeses secured positions in the global top ranks and earned accolades, for example the gold, silver, and bronze.

Best Greek Cheeses

The truly golden result was awarded to a Greek cheese called Truffeta. This unique product became the only Greek cheese to be honored with the Gold award in the competition.

