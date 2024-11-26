Golden Girl Granola Names Thought For Food & Son as Their Social Media Agency of Record

Marlboro, MA – Golden Girl Granola, the beloved New England-based granola brand known for its high-quality, handcrafted products has officially named Thought For Food & Son as their social media agency of record. This exciting partnership marks a new chapter for Golden Girl Granola as it continues to expand its brand presence and connect with fans across digital platforms.

Bringing Golden Girl Granola’s Story to Life

Golden Girl Granola has built a loyal following by crafting delicious, wholesome granola that celebrates quality ingredients and authentic flavor. Through this collaboration, Thought For Food & Son will elevate Golden Girl Granola’s social media presence, focusing on engaging content, authentic storytelling, and community engagement. As their social media agency of record, Thought For Food & Son will lead all social media strategy, content creation, and campaign management, ensuring that Golden Girl Granola’s voice shines across each digital touchpoint.

A Perfect Partnership With A Healthy And Principled Driven Brand

“At Golden Girl Granola, we believe in creating nourishing, feel-good granola that bring people together,” said Deborah O’Kelly, Founder of Golden Girl Granola. “We’re excited to partner with Thought For Food & Son, an agency that shares our values and understands how to communicate our story in an authentic, impactful way.”

Thought For Food & Son known for its expertise in food brand marketing and deep understanding of consumer trends, will develop and execute a social media strategy that reflects Golden Girl Granola’s commitment to quality and community. The agency’s approach to digital engagement will emphasizes transparency, creativity, and driving retail sales for Golden Girl Granola.

Strategic Vision for Growth and Engagement

This new partnership will focus on creating social media content that engages both loyal customers and new audiences, highlighting the craftsmanship, unique flavors, and health benefits of Golden Girl Granola’s products. From eye-catching graphics to recipe inspirations and behind-the-scenes stories, the social media strategy aims to build brand loyalty and inspire a growing community of granola lovers.

“Golden Girl Granola’s passion for quality and community makes them an ideal partner,” said Ethan Casucci, Vice President Client Services at Thought For Food & Son. “We’re thrilled to bring their story to life on social media and help them connect with audiences who appreciate wholesome, delicious foods that make them feel good.”

About Thought For Food & Son

Thought For Food & Son is a full-service marketing agency specializing in the food industry with a focus on social media, content creation, digital engagement, packaging design, food trade PR and brand development. With a portfolio of successful partnerships and a passion for helping brands connect with their audiences, Thought For Food & Son empowers clients to reach new heights in today’s digital landscape. For more information, visit www.tffandson.com.