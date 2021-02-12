Hope Foods Adds Delectable New Vanilla Bean Flavor to its Popular Cashew & Almond Dips Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

BOULDER, COLO. – Hope Foods, one of the nation’s leading plant-based dips and spreads brands has expanded its popular Cashew & Almond Dip line with the release of its delicious, new Vanilla Bean flavor. Joining the brand’s fan-favorite Chocolate Cashew & Almond Dip, the new Vanilla Bean rounds out Hope Foods’ newest product category – dessert dips – just in time for those looking for sweeter, better-for-you treats this Valentine’s Day. Both Chocolate and Vanilla Bean flavor Cashew & Almond Dips are available nationwide today.

Hope’s new Vanilla Bean flavor is made with real vanilla beans and natural flavoring for a smooth, decadent taste and sweet aroma. Both vegan and non-vegan consumers can enjoy the Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Cashew & Almond dips right out of the package or as a sweet topping on your favorite dessert.

“Indulging in dessert shouldn’t have to mean consuming high amounts of dairy, refined sugars, preservatives and saturated fats” says Nicole Pavlica, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Hope Foods. “Both our Chocolate and new Vanilla Bean Dessert Dips have rich flavor profiles and are plant-based, with less than 5g of sugar per serving. Hope Foods dessert dips are a much healthier alternative to highly processed sugary yogurts, spreads or frostings.”

In addition to the new flavor, Hope Foods has revealed refreshed packaging for its entire Cashew & Almond lineup to showcase their snacking versatility. The new packaging includes imagery that highlights the texture of each dip flavor along with a tasty suggested snack pairing.

“Our entire Cashew & Almond Dip lineup can be enjoyed in so many different ways,” continued Pavlica. “Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, they serve as wonderful ingredients in all kinds of recipes if you’re looking to really upgrade the flavor profile of your meals, snacks and desserts. They’re also equally as delicious right out of the packaging!”

All of Hope Foods Cashew & Almond Dips are cold-pressed and made small-batch with non-GMO ingredients such as fresh almond butter and cashews and are packed fresh at Hope Foods’ Louisville, Colorado facility. The sweet new flavor and refreshed packaging hits stores this week at retailers such as Sprouts and Safeway. Online availability includes Amazon Fresh and Instacart. For more information, visit HopeFoods.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hope Foods

Hope Foods, one of the nation’s leading plant-based dips and spreads brands, is on a collective mission to introduce healthy, high quality and wonderfully flavorful food to the world. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious hummus and dips with boundary-crossing flavor profiles – all without any artificial preservatives. Instead, Hope Foods uses state-of-the-art HPP cold pressure technology to retain freshness, peak flavor, wonderful texture and important nutrition from our kitchen to your table. Available at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.

Hope Foods truly believes that the simple act of sharing good food can nourish the body as well as the soul which is why it remains committed to promoting mental health awareness efforts and provide tools that support mental well being. Join us on our mission to eat better, live better and do better. #spreadhope