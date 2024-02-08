Is a Pizza and Guacamole Mashup the New Big Play for Game Day? The WHOLLY GUACAMOLE Brand Says Fans Welcome the Unexpected Combo

ORANGE, Calif. — With the nation prepping for football’s biggest occasion, the makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand — the ultimate game-day dip — are breaking out a new snacking playbook just in time for the Big Game and two perennial favorites are topping the lineup: pizza and guacamole!

A new study recently commissioned by America’s No.1 refrigerated guacamole brand assessed game day snacking habits and found that 74% of consumers are likely to eat guacamole and 91% are likely to eat pizza when the Big Game commences. However, a majority (83%) have never tried pairing the two foods together. To satisfy people’s curiosity and taste cravings, the makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand are picking 250 lucky fans to score big with free pizza and guacamole deliveries in Kansas City, MO and San Francisco, CA, the two cities still vying for pro football’s ultimate prize.

“A vast majority of people haven’t tried guacamole with pizza, but our study found that 94% of consumers like to experiment with their food and a good majority are open to it,” said Chris Monahan, brand manager of WHOLLY® products. “With over half of people admitting to love dipping their pizza in something and the latest food trends championing ‘melty mashups,’2 this unusual pairing is sure to be the snack combo that fans didn’t know they needed.”

Football fans and flavor seekers can head to GuacifyPizza.com for a chance to win free WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE product for a year. If your city plays in the Big Game, you could win free game day pizza and guac! Moreover, those ordering game day essentials through DoorDash can score $4 off orders $4+ when WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products are added to the cart at participating locations with code ‘WHOLLYGUAC’3. Official giveaway rules can be viewed here.

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, made with 100% hand-scooped Hass avocados, comes in a variety of flavors, from classic to chunky or spicy, providing easy and convenient, ready-to-eat guac for football fans everywhere.

To learn more about WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products, visit www.eatwholly.com/guacify-pizza and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is best known for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America’s No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High-pressure technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado’s delicious flavors and nutrients while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on re-imagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, CHI-CHI’S® HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

1Pollfish survey data, December 2023.

2 Pinterest Predicts 2024

3Get $4 off on orders $4+ when WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products are added to the cart at participating locations. Use code: WHOLLYGUAC. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $4, excluding taxes and fees. Offer valid from 1/28/2024 – 2/11/2024, or while supplies last. Valid only at participating locations. Limit 1 redemption per customer. Fees (including service fee), taxes and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have an existing DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. DoorDash terms and conditions apply.