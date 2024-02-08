In Loving Memory, Salvatore Salzarulo, Co Founder Lioni Latticini, Inc.

Salvatore Salzarulo, 74, of Staten Island, New York, beloved husband of 49 years to Michelina Salzarulo (nee Della Vecchia), passed away on January 23, 2024. Born in Lioni, Italy on March 26, 1949, son of Giovanni and Giovanna Salzarulo; loving father to his daughter, Teresa Conforte, her husband Andrew and their children, Andrew, Jr. and Michela, his daughter Giovanna Miller, her husband Jeremy and their children, Lucas and Matteo, and his son, Giovanni Salzarulo; and loved by many, including his cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and employees.



Salvatore grew up in Lioni, Italy and joined his father in the family business of bread making. He served with distinction in the Italian military. As a teenager, Salvatore met his one love, Michelina. They married in 1974 and began their family in Lioni. In 1980, to obtain better medical care for his youngest daughter, Salvatore selflessly immigrated with his family to the U.S., first settling in Brooklyn, New York. Thereafter, his son, Giovanni, was born and the family moved to Staten Island, New York.



Co-Founder of Lioni Latticini, Inc. with his uncle Giuseppe, the Salzarulo family began its tradition here in the U.S. in the Latticini business. With dedication and hard work, Salvatore mastered the art and skill of mozzarella making. Over the past three decades, the Salzarulo family have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products. Salvatore was a long-time member who was recently inducted into the SFA Hall of Fame for the Specialty Food Association, as well as a long-standing member and supporter of the American Cheese Society. When Salvatore was not at the Lioni plant, perfecting his craft and overseeing production, Salvatore’s greatest joys were spending time with his family and friends, especially Sunday dinners with his children and grandchildren, weekend evening gatherings with his close friends, his regular Saturday afternoon get togethers in his Brooklyn store, traveling with his wife, children and grandchildren to visit his family in Italy, and finally, watching his favorite football team, the New York Jets.



Salvatore will always be remembered as a political enthusiast, passionate soccer follower, health optimist, and a self-educated, well-read gentleman. Salvatore left an indelible mark on all who knew him, he was a true visionary, and an honorable leader with integrity, valor, respect, and compassion.



Contributions in his memory may be made to the Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, Inc., Staten Island Chapter, 47 Josephine Street, Staten Island, NY 10314, Attn: Cammie Brandofino.

https://fundraising.thalassemia.org/campaign/in-memory-of-salvatore-salzarulo/c557223