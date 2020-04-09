Jasper Hill Farm’s Ginnimere Has Arrived

Just when you thought WINNIMERE couldn’t get any better… we went head & washed it with AWARD-WINNING, VERMONT-MADE BARR HILL GIN!

Caledonia Spirits makes their internationally-celebrated Barr Hill Gin using local botanicals & raw honey in their new, state-of-the-art facility in Montpelier, VT.

At once floral, resinous, & herbaceous, Barr Hill Gin offers both remarkable depth and balance. Like Winnimere, it possesses a true “taste of place.”

This special collaboration—Ginnimere—celebrates both Caledonia Spirits’ & Jasper Hill’s commitments to supporting Vermont’s working landscape.

Ginnimere’s yolky, silken paste, barely contained by its signature spruce belt, is rich enough to cushion a sturdy cocktail.

Notes of sweet cream linger, softening every sip.

