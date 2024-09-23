KM Packaging Gains AA Grade in its BRCGS Audit for 7th Year

KM Packaging, a leading global supplier of flexible packaging and lidding films, has achieved the prestigious AA grade in its BRCGS Audit for the seventh year in a row. This recognition reaffirms KM Packaging’s commitment to maintaining high product quality and safety standards.

BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard) is considered one of the most rigorous food safety schemes and is recognised by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). The AA grade is the highest announced audit grade available.

The comprehensive audit was conducted at KM Packaging’s headquarters in Oundle, UK, and included activities of its offices in Australia and the United States.

The audit’s scope covered KM’s role as a supplier of flexible packaging materials into the food and non-food industries worldwide. It assessed the company’s capabilities in packaging development, further processing such as printing, lamination, slitting, and perforation, and the arrangement of storage and distribution services.

Managing Director Frances Busby commented: “Securing the AA grade for the seventh consecutive year demonstrates our ongoing dedication to quality and safety. Our global team’s hard work ensures we continue to meet the stringent requirements set by BRCGS, reflecting our core values of trust, ownership, passion, and innovation.”

About KM Packaging

At KM Packaging, we deliver reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets, as well as for confectionery and snacks. Offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films available on the global market today, we work closely with customers to find the right packaging solution to ensure their products are protected, presented, and preserved.