La Panzanella Launches New Bruschetta Line, Inspired by its Italian Roots 

Brand takes its decades of experience crafting flatbread crackers and applies to new format with mini toasts, debuting at Whole Foods Markets nationwide

Tukwila, Washington – La Panzanella® Artisanal Foods Co., known for its line of delicious flatbread crackers, today announces the launch of its new Bruschetta products. Aligned with consumer interest toward authentic snack experiences, these bite-sized toasts are baked in the traditional Italian bruschetta style, beginning as freshly baked bread that’s then sliced, seasoned and crisped in an oven for just the right added crunch.

Baked with extra-virgin olive oil, La Panzanella® Bruschetta “little Italian-inspired toasts” come in three crave-worthy varieties, perfect to eat on their own, piled high with charcuterie favorites, or as a dip or soup pairing:

Tomato & Basil: The taste of Italy pulls through with sweet and acidic tomato and fresh, peppery basil seasoning.

Olive Oil & Sea Salt: Fresh extra-virgin olive oil pairs with savory sea salt for a traditional toast perfect as a side or dip pairing.

Garlic & Parmesan: Sharp parmesan flavoring paired with hints of toasty garlic for a snack experience reminiscent of garlic bread.

“With the foundation of each of our cracker recipes deeply rooted in Italian baking, adding Bruschetta to our lineup just made sense,” said Kat Palange, La Panzanella’s US Marketing Director. “These high-quality, little Italian-inspired toasts are truly delicious, bringing forward nostalgic artisanal flavors that stand the test of time.”



La Panzanella® Bruschetta toasts contain no artificial colors, flavors, trans fats or cholesterol. Two varieties, Tomato & Basil and Olive Oil & Sea Salt, are now available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide for an SRP of $4.49.

About La Panzanella

Deeply rooted in traditional Italian values and uniquely crafted recipes perfected over generations, La Panzanella Artisanal Foods began as a bakery in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle in 1990. Today consumers around the world enjoy the brand’s timeless Croccantini artisan flatbread crackers – “crunchy little bites” in Italian – while gathering with family and friends or eating as a tasty snack on their own. ​Made from five simple ingredients and a cooking method perfected over generations, Croccantini have become a cheese and charcuterie essential. ​For more information on the brand and their history, visit www.lapanzanella.com.