Elevate Lunchtime with Kretschmar’s New Spiced Pineapple Ham and Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast

Kretschmar – maker of premium deli meats and cheeses – is excited to unveil two products to help make creating everyday meals easier than ever.

Available now at grocery retailers nationwide, Kretschmar’s NEW Spiced Pineapple Ham and Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast are made from the finest whole cuts of meat to deliver the best-tasting food experiences at the deli counter.

The NEW Spiced Pineapple Ham brings together the juicy, fruity sweetness of pineapple with notes of chili pepper, offering unique flavors of sweet and spicy through premium, quality protein.

brings together the juicy, fruity sweetness of pineapple with notes of chili pepper, offering unique flavors of sweet and spicy through premium, quality protein. The NEW Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast delivers a delicious citrus, tangy sweetness of lemon with a hint of cracked black pepper.

No matter your preference, Kretschmar is made for more. Whether they’re sliced thin for sandwiches or thick for skewers, the brand’s versatile offerings pack a flavorful punch.

Kretschmar has also partnered with RD partner Mia Syn, MS, RDN to offer tips and tricks on how to elevate your mealtime – see below my signature.