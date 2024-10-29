Elevate Lunchtime with Kretschmar’s New Spiced Pineapple Ham and Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast

Kretschmar – maker of premium deli meats and cheeses – is excited to unveil two products to help make creating everyday meals easier than ever.
Available now at grocery retailers nationwide, Kretschmar’s NEW Spiced Pineapple Ham and Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast are made from the finest whole cuts of meat to deliver the best-tasting food experiences at the deli counter.
- The NEW Spiced Pineapple Ham brings together the juicy, fruity sweetness of pineapple with notes of chili pepper, offering unique flavors of sweet and spicy through premium, quality protein.
- The NEW Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast delivers a delicious citrus, tangy sweetness of lemon with a hint of cracked black pepper.
No matter your preference, Kretschmar is made for more. Whether they’re sliced thin for sandwiches or thick for skewers, the brand’s versatile offerings pack a flavorful punch.
Kretschmar has also partnered with RD partner Mia Syn, MS, RDN to offer tips and tricks on how to elevate your mealtime – see below my signature.