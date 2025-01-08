La Terra Fina Launches Bold Jalapeño Ranch Dip at Kroger Nationwide

La Terra Fina is turning up the flavor with its latest innovation: Jalapeño Ranch Dip & Spread with Greek Yogurt (10 oz)—a bold, creamy blend that satisfies snackers, spreaders, and hosts alike. This new addition to the core lineup will be available exclusively at Kroger stores nationwide for $5.49 starting in early January 2025 and regionally in Costco shortly after.

This new flavor is a Greek Yogurt-based ranch dip with a mix of savory and herbaceous flavors with a recognizable kick from the jalapeños while Greek Yogurt adds creaminess and lightness. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives and just 60 calories per serving.

Jalapeño Ranch Dip & Spread with Greek Yogurt answers the call for shoppers seeking bold, elevated flavors that fit seamlessly into everyday meals or entertaining moments. With strong consumer demand for spicy, globally inspired flavors, this flavor checks all the boxes.