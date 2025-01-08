Little Sesame Names Drew Martin as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead National Expansion

Former Oatly and Chobani executive joins Little Sesame to drive sales, innovation, and category growth

Washington, D.C. –– Trailblazer in the hummus category, Little Sesame, announced Drew Martin as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With over a decade of experience scaling iconic brands, Drew will oversee commercialization strategy, all sales channels, and in-store marketing as Little Sesame continues its mission to build the future of the hummus category.

Drew joins Little Sesame following his tenure as EVP Commercial at Oatly North America, where he scaled the business to over $400 million in annual sales through a bold, multi-channel approach. Previously, he played a pivotal role in Chobani’s rise as Director of Sales, helping the brand outpace legacy players in the competitive yogurt market.

“Drew has built powerful brands in competitive categories from the ground up, pioneering better-for-you products that challenge legacy players,” said Nick Wiseman, Co-Founder of Little Sesame. “Ronen and I are excited to build the future of the hummus category with Drew by our side.”

Little Sesame has seen significant growth since 2021, expanding into 3,000 stores nationwide, launching innovative products like its Kids Hummus line, and earning Clean Label and Glyphosate Residue Free certifications. With a new facility set to open in 2025, the brand is projected to reach $20 million in sales and quadruple its capacity.

“I’m thrilled to join Little Sesame and build on the incredible foundation Nick, Ronen, and the team have created,” said Drew Martin. “With chef-driven food, best-in-class sourcing, and a passionate team, I’m excited to lead the charge as we reshape the hummus category and continue to bring bold, innovative products to consumers nationwide.”

Drew’s appointment comes as Little Sesame accelerates its bold vision for the hummus category, backed by its mission to connect people to better food and better farming. Learn more at www.eatlittlesesame.com and follow along @eatlittlesesame.

ABOUT LITTLE SESAME

Little Sesame is shaking up the category with its highly acclaimed freshly spun hummus. Founded in 2016 by Nick Wiseman and Ronen Tenne while cooking on the NYC fine-dining circuit, Little Sesame’s first evolution was as a pop-up in a 500-square-foot basement. This ultimately led to the duo opening their flagship restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C. in 2018. In June 2021, Little Sesame launched its grocery-ready hummus line in 14 Whole Foods Market locations. Today, Little Sesame is available in more than 3,000 stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Foxtrot, Erewhon, and more. Little Sesame is proudly made with American organic chickpeas that are 100% regeneratively grown exclusively for the brand by farmers in Montana and across the North West. Little Sesame is certified USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, and uses fresh-squeezed lemon juice as its only preservative. Learn more at www.eatlittlesesame.com and follow along @eatlittlesesame.