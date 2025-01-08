Americans are Drinking Less Milk, but Devouring Butter and Cheese Like Never Before

Never mind federal dietary guidelines, consumers are all in on flavor, price and simple ingredients, driving the change in habits.

For the nation’s leading butter brand, consumer demand for all things health-and-wellness has been an unexpected boon for business.

“There’s certainly been a trend toward more wholesome, natural foods: I can understand the ingredient label, I can pronounce the items on that ingredient label,” said Heather Anfang, president of dairy foods at Land O’Lakes. “And so when you look at butter, I mean, the ingredients are cream and salt.”

Even as Americans drink less milk year after year, demand for dairy is growing — mostly in churned and fermented form.

