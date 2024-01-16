Laura Chenel Debuts New Look and New Cheese at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

America’s Pioneering Goat Cheese Producer Previews Goat Cheese Inspired by Sonoma’s Wine Country at Booth 700

Sonoma, California — Laura Chenel, America’s pioneering goat cheese company, will present the brand’s award-winning goat cheeses at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 21 – 23 at Booth 700. Kicking off the New Year with the debut of refreshed branding, Laura Chenel will showcase a selection of fresh and aged goat cheeses, and also preview the brand’s newest fresh goat cheese log, Pear, Sauvignon, and Herb.

Laura Chenel will debut a refreshed look with updated brand packaging celebrating the past and present: the brand’s authentic French cheesemaking techniques, filtered through the landscape and culinary traditions of Northern California. An evolved color scheme, brand messaging, and back-film elements have been updated to support Laura Chenel’s brand recognition while also incorporating elements that emphasize the brand’s values and foundation in Sonoma, California. The new packaging will hit shelves beginning this Spring.

In addition to refreshed branding, Laura Chenel will preview the newest artisan crafted goat cheese,

Pear, Sauvignon & Herb, which was developed in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America Consulting. Inspired by the taste of Sonoma’s Wine Country, this fresh, creamy goat cheese log is complemented with sweet and earthy ripe pears, the aroma of a bright Sauvignon Blanc, and finished with an herbaceous burst of fresh rosemary. The Wine Country-inspired goat cheese log will be available in stores this Spring.

“Our latest creation, Pear, Sauvignon, and Herb, is a moment of pure excitement for us,” says Laura Chenel’s Brand Manager, Durae Hardy. “This exceptional goat cheese encapsulates the unwavering commitment of our cheesemaking team’s ability to infuse genuine craftsmanship into a delightful, innovative flavor. Beyond being quite delicious, this log is not just a cheese but an experience—a journey through flavors that are inspired by the beautiful place we call home.”

Visit Booth 700 to taste samples of Laura Chenel’s new Pear, Sauvignon & Herb Log (4 oz.) and other award-winning goat cheeses including Chevre en Croute (8.2 oz.) Creamy Brie (5 oz.), Four Peppercorn Fresh Goat Cheese (5 oz.), Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz.), and Mango Habanero Log (4 oz.), which was released last year. All cheeses can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or online at Northbay Creameries.

Featured Cheeses

PREVIEW: Pear, Sauvignon, and Herb Log (4 oz., SRP $6.99) is the newest goat cheese log that was developed in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America’s Consulting team. Inspired by the taste of Sonoma’s Wine Country, this fresh, creamy goat cheese is complemented with sweet and earthy ripe pears, the aroma of a bright Sauvignon Blanc, and finished with an herbaceous burst of fresh rosemary. Available in stores this Spring

Chevre en Croute (8.2 oz., SRP $16.99-17.99) is a creamy, tangy goat cheese complimented by thyme & rosemary, wrapped in a decadent pastry dough. Made from fresh, artisan goat cheese from the heart of Sonoma, Chevre en Croute was crafted as the first course for a festive occasion or a simple and comforting meal when served alongside seasonal soup or salad. Simply bake and serve.

Creamy Brie (5 oz., SRP $10.99) is an American twist on the traditional French cow’s milk cheese. This soft-ripened wheel begins with fresh, local goat milk that is turned into curd, gently cut and poured into molds, where it’s allowed to drain naturally and retain as much moisture as possible. After 9-14 days of aging, Creamy Brie develops a thin, bloomy rind and a velvety texture that quickly becomes oozy. The result is a milder brie with grassy and nutty flavors balanced by hints of lemon and a clean finish.

Four Peppercorn Fresh Goat Cheese (5 oz., SRP $7.29) features creamy goat cheese seasoned with a gourmet blend of black, white, pink, and green peppercorns for a flavorful kick. Four Peppercorn makes a tasty addition to scrambled eggs or baked into biscuits.

Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz., SRP $10.99) features pungent, earthy black truffles and rounds of tangy dried goat cheese marinated in a light olive oil blend. The decadent umami flavor is perfect atop burgers, alongside toasted bread or grilled veggies.

Mango Habanero Log (4 oz., SRP $6.99) is fresh, creamy original goat cheese mixed with ripe mango and habanero pepper in a spicy-sweet log that epitomizes the rich bounty and culinary inspirations of Sonoma. Add interest and complexity to a decadent cheese board, top a Mexican-inspired salad or tacos, or use for baking or in a dessert for the perfect balance of creaminess, sweetness and heat.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel is America’s pioneering goat cheese producer, operating since 1979 in the heart of Sonoma County. Studying traditional techniques learned in France, founder Laura Chenel not only mastered a centuries-old craft, but paved the way for introducing handmade, artisan goat cheese to California. Over 40 years later, cheesemakers continue Laura’s legacy of staying true to the consistency of craft, best-in-class standards, and unwavering care that goes into every step of the process, including using fresh, high-quality domestic goat’s milk from family-owned farms. Laura Chenel’s artisanal and exceptionally delicious cheeses reflect the best of both worlds: French technique, filtered through the landscape and culinary traditions of Northern California. To learn more, visit LauraChenel.com.