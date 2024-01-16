Marin French Cheese Co. Presents New Small Format Brie at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

The country’s oldest cheese company to showcase small-batch handcrafted cheeses at Booth 601

Petaluma, California — Marin French Cheese Co., the country’s oldest cheese company based in Marin County in Northern California, will present the brand’s award-winning soft-ripened cheeses at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 21 – 23 at Booth 601. Showcasing a wide selection of award-winning cheeses, Marin French Cheese Co. will also preview a new item, Petite Garlic & Pepper, the newest addition to the brand’s lineup of Petite Classic 4-ounce brie-style cheeses.

Petite Garlic & Pepper (4 oz.), is a rich and buttery Triple Crème Brie enhanced with garlic and cracked pepper for an aromatic and savory burst of decadence. Inspired by a fresh cheese made in France’s Auvergne region, Petite Garlic & Pepper exemplifies Marin French Cheese’s mission of marrying French tradition with California vision. This indulgent cheese is perfect for a new take on Raclette, folded into baked or scalloped potatoes, or served on a grazing board for an extra creamy and peppery punch. Petite Garlic & Pepper is available for pre-order in February and will be available in stores and online in March.

“Crafting Petite Garlic & Pepper has been a labor of love, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer Fancy Food Show attendees the first taste of this unique and aromatic triple crème,” says Bonnie Kaufman, Associate Brand Manager of Marin French Cheese Co. “This cheese was inspired by the French Gaperon, a fresh cheese that’s traditionally made in the Auvergne region. We couldn’t think of a better way to add to our line than crafting a Petite that’s inspired by a beloved French cheese, but tweaked to fit our production process and infused with a distinct, Northern California vibe.”

The introduction of Petite Garlic & Pepper stands as a testament to the brand’s ongoing commitment to diversifying its collection of small-format cheeses, catering to the evolving tastes of consumers. Crafted to seamlessly integrate into recipes or stand out as a star on a cheeseboard, Marin French Cheese Co.’s

4-ounce Petites exemplify remarkable versatility, inviting a culinary exploration of endless possibilities in the kitchen.

Additionally, Marin French Cheese Co. will showcase a returning seasonal favorite, Brie en Croute (9.4 oz.) creamy baked brie in pastry and award-winning cheeses perfect for Winter and Spring indulging like

Petite Jalapeno (4 oz.), Petite Truffle (4 oz.), and Golden Gate® Washed-Rind Triple Crème Cheese (8 oz.).

Samples of Marin French Cheese Co.’s soft ripened cheeses including the new Petite Garlic & Pepper will be available at Booth 601. All cheeses can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or on Northbay Creameries.

Marrying traditional French cheesemaking techniques with California terroir and innovative spirit, Marin French Cheese Co. was recently recognized at the 2023 American Cheese Society Conference with a 1st place award for the 4 oz. Triple Crème Brie, Petite Jalapeno. Additionally, the prestigious World Cheese Awards 2023 recognized Marin French Cheese Co. with medal awards including Silver for Petite Ash and Bronze for Petite Crème, Petite Suprême, and for the second year in a row, Golden Gate.

Featured Cheeses

PREVIEW: Petite Garlic & Pepper (4 oz., SRP $7.99) is a rich and buttery Triple Crème Brie enhanced with garlic and cracked pepper for an aromatic and savory burst of decadence. Inspired by a fresh cheese made in France’s Auvergne region, Petite Garlic & Pepper exemplifies Marin French Cheese’s vision of marrying French tradition with California vision.

*Available for pre-order in February and will be available in stores and online in March

Brie en Croute (9.4 oz., SRP $16.29) is a creamy Traditional Brie wrapped in puff pastry dough and par baked. Heated in the oven prior to serving, it has aromas of sweet milk and light flavors of mushroom that when melted create a smooth, rich, gooey center surrounded by the flaky pastry crust. Brie en Croute is an elegant and convenient appetizer or main course that elevates any occasion and inspires people to come together to enjoy moments of authentic pleasure. *Returning for Spring rotation

Petite Jalapeno (4 oz., SRP $7.99) is a Triple Crème Brie that balances old world techniques with innovative location-inspired ingredients for the modern palate. True to Marin French Cheese Co.’s cheesemaking heritage, this cheese starts as a triple crème brie and then gets red and green jalapeño peppers added to the fresh curd before it enters the aging rooms and forms its classic bloomy white rind.

Petite Truffle (4 oz., SRP $8.49) is built on the same recipe as Triple Crème Brie with the luxurious inclusion of imported black truffles speckled throughout the paste. Its irresistible earthy aroma and rich flavor are balanced by notes of sweet cream and a velvety texture. A smaller version of our 16oz Triple Crème Truffle Brie, this cheese is part of our Petite Reserve Collection of 4 oz. wheels enhanced with premium ingredients to inspire moments of authentic pleasure.

Golden Gate® Washed-Rind Triple Crème Cheese (8 oz., SRP $16.99) has caught the attention of cheese aficionados since 2021, leading Marin French Cheese Co.’s next generation of premium cheeses. Inspired by the vibrant color of its namesake San Francisco landmark, the gateway to Marin County, Golden Gate is a savory, washed rind triple crème cheese that gets its striking color from Brevibacterium linens cultures. In true artisan fashion, each wheel is hand-washed with brine multiple times to lock in moisture and create the perfect environment for coastal cultures to thrive. The distinctive flavor is earthy with vegetal aromas, rich, savory notes and a fudgy texture.

About Marin French Cheese Co.

Marin French Cheese Co. is the country’s oldest cheese company, operating at its historic creamery in Marin County since 1865. Marin French Cheese Co. marries traditional French cheese making techniques with California terroir and innovative spirit to produce award-winning and original cheeses. Made with high-quality local ingredients, its cheeses reflect one of life’s simplest and most authentic pleasures: experiencing good food. For more information, visit MarinFrenchCheese.com or follow on Instagram @marinfrenchcheese or Facebook @marinfrenchcheesecompany.