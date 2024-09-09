Little Sesame has Become the First and Only Hummus Brand on the Market to be Clean Label 

As you may (or may not) be aware, chickpeas have been receiving a bit of a bad rap lately…but luckily, not all chickpeas are created equal.

We’re proud to announce that we have officially received the Clean Label Certification, which is only awarded to products that meet rigorous standards for ingredient transparency and quality. This certification confirms that our product is free from artificial additives, preservatives, and unnecessary chemicals including glyphosate, arsenic, and pesticide residues. Little Sesame is currently the only hummus on the market with this certification!

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: Little Sesame