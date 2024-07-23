New Bacon from ‘The Meat Expert Rethinking One of the World’s Most Ancient Food Traditions’ 

Smoking Goose handcrafts over 40 varieties of charcuterie in downtown Indianapolis. Smoking Goose unveils its New Bacon: Shagbark Hickory Bacon is thick-sliced, cured under Shagbark Hickory syrup, and smoked over whole log hickory. Available for wholesale shipping and home delivery nationwide at https://www.smokinggoose.com/shagbark-hickory-bacon

Shagbark Hickory syrup is a unique culinary tradition, still made in the traditional way by boiling the sustainably harvested bark of Shagbark Hickory trees.

Smoking Goose only ever smokes over whole logs: never pellets, saw dust, or liquid smoke. And working with farmers in Indiana and neighboring states who raise animals as nature intended means Smoking Goose’s no-added-nitrate slow curing spotlights the beautiful flavors and textures of pork raised with no antibiotics and no added hormones.

Pan fry or bake new Shagbark Hickory Bacon like traditional bacon for a top shelf breakfast side, burger topping, biscuit sandwich, more.

Its thick cut and bold hickory smoke are prime for entrée dishes: with pasta, clams, tomato + tossed in warm mushroom salad with bacon dripping vinaigrette + summer baked beans and winter cassoulet.

The 20 oz vac-sealed retail package holds at refrigerated temperatures for up to 75 days (best by date printed on each package) and freezing extends storage for up to one year.

Smoking Goose’s story: In 2007, Indianapolis natives and high school sweethearts Chris & Mollie Eley opened their neighborhood butcher shop and fine food market named after Mollie’s childhood nickname, Goose.

Based on the relationships with farmers and the recipes that they developed behind the counter, Goose the Market grew into Smoking Goose in 2011.

Working by hand in small batches with proteins and ingredients raised as nature intended: these are the craft commitments upon which Smoking Goose forges new flavors. And these new flavor traditions have earned Smoking Goose nods from Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Good Food Awards, James Beard Foundation, Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, and more.

More about Smoking Goose: https://www.smokinggoose.com/resources