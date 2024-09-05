OMG! Pretzels Lemon Pepper Variety Wins Second Award This Year

Plymouth Meeting, PA — OMG! We did it again! OMG! Pretzels Lemon Pepper variety was named a finalist for the Most Innovative New Product in Savory Snacks at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo and Silver in the 2024 CStore Decisions Hot New Product Awards.

Named after authentic “OMG!” reactions from family and friends, we are the only seasoned and authenically-aged sourdough pretzel nuggets on the market! Now the experts in the industry have recognized us for the incredibly innovative two-note taste that we have carefully crafted!

Behind the Blend: When life gives us lemons, we make our zesty and zingy Lemon Pepper Pretzels. Every bite of these scrumptious and tangy sourdough pretzels has a sweet and peppery goodness to remind you of sunshine and summertime. Our Lemon Pepper Pretzels are reminiscent of an appetizer Lynn used to make. They were little cucumber, cream cheese sandwiches on pumpernickel bread with a sprinkle of pepper and a squeeze of lemon. Our pretzel nuggets pack that flavor that’s perfect for entertaining into one positively poppable bite.

Made with a lot of love, OMG! Pretzels are 100% made in the USA with only premium ingredients and never contain MSG. Kosher-certified and vegetarian/vegan, eight of the nine varieties are also nonGMO. OMG! Pretzels are terrific on their own because of their wide variety of flavors and fantastic snackability. They are also great for small holiday gatherings to pair with beer or wine or as a complement to cheese plates. OMG! Pretzels also make the perfect crunchy topping for holiday casseroles or on salads and soups. The sweet pretzels – Sweet & Salty, Salty Butterscotch, or Sweet & Spicy – are also a great addition to a morning yogurt parfait or covered in chocolate for Valentine’s Day.

OMG! Pretzels is an up-and-coming boutique brand that is now available in more than 1,000 retailers nationwide and online. To learn more about OMG! Pretzels, visit www.omgpretzels.com.

To request samples or an interview with the mother-daughter duo that brought this family snack from kitchen to shelf, contact tali@omgpretzels.com

About OMG! Pretzels: OMG! Pretzels uses wholesome ingredients and carefully crafted family recipes to make delicious, bite-sized, seasoned sourdough pretzel nuggets that are perfect for every occasion. Our variety of bold, gourmet flavors and crave-worthy crunch combine to create the transcendent first-bite experience that every pretzel lover dreams of. It’s the premium quality and unforgettable taste that make OMG! Pretzels the obvious choice for customers in search of a superior snack.