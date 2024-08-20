Original Bitchin’ Sauce Named a Winner in The Kitchn’s 2024 Grocery Essentials Awards

Carlsbad, CA – Original Bitchin’ Sauce, a creamy lemon-garlic dip made from almonds and premium ingredients, is being recognized as one of The Kitchn’s 2024 Grocery Essentials winners!

The lemony garlicky, Original Bitchin’ Sauce, has become a staple in kitchens nationwide largely due to its addictive flavor, creamy texture, and versatile use as a condiment in everyday dishes, but also because of the brand’s label claims. Like all flavors made by the almond-dip company, Original Bitchin’ Sauce is gluten-free, vegan, Project Non-GMO certified, and of course, totally Bitchin’!!

“It is a shining moment for us to be featured in the Grocery Essentials Awards,” says Founder, CEO, and culinary pioneer behind Bitchin’ Sauce, Starr Edwards, adding, “We are honored by this recognition and extend our gratitude to The Kitchn’s Unofficial Bitchin’ Sauce Fan Club for their ongoing support and enthusiasm!”

Original Bitchin’ Sauce, or the “OG,” is where Bitchin’ began. The brand started small, initially only selling the one almond-based dip flavor in the farmers markets in and around San Diego. Soon after, the company found mainstream appeal, developed over 15+ flavors, and can be found in 17,000 stores across the world.

Original Bitchin’ Sauce is available the refrigerated dip section of your favorite grocery store, and online at Shop.BitchinSauce.com

About Bitchin’ Sauce

Bitchin’ Sauce is made from raw, California almonds and is Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Project Non-GMO Certified, and totally Bitchin’. First introduced in the San Diego farmers’ markets, Bitchin’ Sauce has single-handedly pioneered the nut-based dip category. Their award-winning dips are available in over 17,000 stores worldwide such as Costco, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market. Try their creamy dips on your favorite savory foods — from fish tacos to Bitchin’ Burgers! Sold in the refrigerated dip section.