Parish Hill Creamery Wins Big at World Cheese Awards 2023

Parish Hill Creamery from Westminster West, Vermont has been named among the winners at the World Cheese Awards, which was held at the Trondheim Spektrum, Norway, on Friday 27 October. Amidst a field of 4,502 entries, the Parish Hill Creamery secured the following coveted awards in the world’s most distinguished cheese-only competition.

Humble, Super Gold

Idyll, Super Gold

Jack’s Blue, Bronze

Vermont Herdsman, Bronze

These cheeses impressed a panel of leading cheese experts, including critics, chefs, recipe creators, buyers, retailers, journalists, broadcasters, and experts in the field. These experts meticulously evaluated each cheese, considering factors such as the appearance of the rind and paste, the cheese’s aroma, body, texture, and most notably, its flavor and mouthfeel.

