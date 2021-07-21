Pickling Cucumbers Fused with Health Promoting Compound

If your garden is full of cucumbers, you may want to consider pickling them, not only to extend their shelf-life, but to enjoy their health benefits.

Researchers at the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and North Carolina State University (NCSU) recently found that a stable, naturally occurring, health-promoting compound called γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA), was generated through the fermentation of brined cucumbers. Previous research studies demonstrate that consumption of GABA from foods or supplements has positive health benefits like reducing blood pressure, improving decision making, reducing anxiety, and boosting immunity.

Researchers demonstrated that low-salt fermentation enhances GABA content in pickled cucumber products prepared for direct consumption. Also, fermenting them in lower salt brines and storing them in their original fermented juices increases the GABA levels.

