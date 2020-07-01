Placon Introduces New Company Website

MADISON, WI – Placon is proud to introduce their new company website that officially launched July 1, 2020. Their new website was designed to incorporate a new shopping cart designated for customer sample requests, making it easier for customers to search, sort and find stock products. They also added more in-depth content and company information to provide users with industry and company information. The new Placon.com was designed to allow users to find information and products using less clicks when compared to their previous website along with being fully compatible with desktop and mobile device formats.

“With our new website, our product and company information is just a click away. Being mobile friendly is key along with the new features we have added that we feel bring more impactful content and product information to our customers. We are very excited to see how our users and customers respond to the new website. We encourage everyone to visit our new website and visit each page,” said Derek Skogen, Senior Product Manager.

As noted above, Placon is encouraging all customers and website users to view their new website to read about the company history, information about plastic sustainability and product information. To learn more and to see the new Placon website, please visit www.placon.com or call us at 800.541.1535

ABOUT PLACON

For over 50 years, Placon has been a leading designer and manufacturer of custom and stock plastic packaging, producing innovative retail packaging, quality thermoformed and injection molded food packaging, and protective packaging for medical devices. With a key focus on sustainability, Placon continues to be the worlds’ foremost sustainable packaging company. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, WI; West Springfield, MA; Elkhart, IN; and Plymouth, MN, and is currently ranked in the top #20 in Plastics News 2019 Thermoformer Rankings. Placon delivers packaging breakthroughs that inspire better engagement between people and products. For more information, visit www.placon.com.