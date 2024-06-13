Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company Honored with the 2024 Mindful Award for Cheese of the Year

Mindful Awards honor businesses that excel in running successful companies and producing delicious products while keeping ethics, sustainability, transparency, and more at the forefront of their goals.

“We are always excited to have previous winners re-apply and it’s a testament to your hard work to continually be in the winner’s circle. After thorough review, scoring and analysis, we are honored to share that Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. is the Winner of the 2024 Mindful Award for Cheese Product of the Year!” said Travis Grant, Managing Director Mindful Awards.

WBENC-certified Women-Owned Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. is not merely making waves in the CPG industry, they are charting a course towards a more conscious and compassionate future. “To be recognized again by the Mindful Awards is especially meaningful,” said Jill Giacomini Basch, Co-Owner/CMO. “By championing transparency, fairness, sustainable farming and product deliciousness, we embody the very essence of what the Mindful Awards seek to celebrate. Whether through innovative, environmentally-conscious packaging solutions, collaborative fundraising partnerships with various nonprofits, or investing in regenerative agriculture practices, we continually seek out opportunities to foster a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

The Mindful Awards recognize conscious CPG companies and products that prioritize transparency for consumers, fair wages for workers, sustainable business practices, and the use of recycled or recyclable materials. This year, the program received thousands of nominations from companies worldwide, all of which were evaluated by an independent panel of experts in the consumer-packaged goods industry. For a full list of this year’s winners, please visit https://mindfulawards.com.

About Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company

In 1959 Bob and Dean Giacomini established their sustainable dairy just north of Point Reyes Station, CA. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, they opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. Three of the Giacomini sisters, Diana, Lynn and Jill now own and run the WBENC-certified, 100% women-owned company that is recognized internationally as an award-winning producer of best-in-class, hand-crafted, artisan cheese. With production locations on the farm and in nearby Petaluma, the Point Reyes Farmstead product line contains Original Blue, Bay Blue, Toma, TomaProvence, TomaTruffle, TomaRashi, Gouda, Quinta, Truffle Brie and Fennel Blue. The product line is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at The Fork, Bay-Area farmers’ markets and online at www.pointreyescheese.com.