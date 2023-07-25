Real California Cheeses Bring Home 29 Awards at American Cheese Society Meeting in Des Moines, Iowa

TRACY, Calif. – Cow’s milk cheese and dairy processors that use the Real California Milk seal brought home 29 awards from the 2023 annual cheese competition held by the American Cheese Society (ACS) in Des Moines, Iowa.

The American Cheese Society recognizes the finest cheeses and dairy products made in the Americas. A total of 1,454 cheese and cultured dairy products were entered into the competition. Cheeses made with 100% California cow’s milk had a strong showing this year in a field of 195 processors representing the United States and Canada.

California cheesemakers won a total of 45 awards – with Real California cow’s milk cheeses bringing home 29 prizes: 8 first-place, 12 second-place and 9 third-place awards in this year’s judging. Highlights from these wins include:

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Pt. Reyes – 4 awards, 1 st place each for Point Reyes California Coastal Blue and TomaProvence; 2 nd each for Original Blue and Aged Gouda.

place each for Point Reyes California Coastal Blue and TomaProvence; 2 each for Original Blue and Aged Gouda. Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc., Modesto – 4 awards, 1 st for Tio Francisco Queso Cotija; 2 nd place each for Tia Francisco Panela and Rizo Lopez Cotija; and 3 rd for Tio Francisco Oaxaca.

for Tio Francisco Queso Cotija; 2 place each for Tia Francisco Panela and Rizo Lopez Cotija; and 3 for Tio Francisco Oaxaca. Rumiano Cheese Company, Crescent City – 4 awards, 1 st place for Original Peppato Dry Jack; 2 nd each for Raised to Matter Organic Original Ghee and Original Willow Maid Dry Jack; and 3 rd Redwood Coast Organic Salted Butter.

place for Original Peppato Dry Jack; 2 each for Raised to Matter Organic Original Ghee and Original Willow Maid Dry Jack; and 3 Redwood Coast Organic Salted Butter. Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Willows – 3 awards*, 2 nd for Organic Jack and 3 rd each for Gina Marie Cream Cheese and Sierra Nevada Farmer Cheese.

for Organic Jack and 3 each for Gina Marie Cream Cheese and Sierra Nevada Farmer Cheese. Belfiore Cheese Company, Berkeley – 2 awards, 2 nd each for Feta in Brine (12 oz.) and Marinated Ciliegine.

each for Feta in Brine (12 oz.) and Marinated Ciliegine. Oakdale Cheese Company, Oakdale – 2 awards, 1 st each for Cumin Gouda and Stanislaus Reserve.

each for Cumin Gouda and Stanislaus Reserve. Sach Foods, Oakland – 2 awards, 2 nd for Spicy Habanero Paneer and 3 rd for Turmeric Twist Paneer.

for Spicy Habanero Paneer and 3 for Turmeric Twist Paneer. Central Valley Cheese, Turlock – 1 award, 1 st for Labne, Lactose Free.

for Labne, Lactose Free. Cowgirl Creamery, Petaluma – 1 award, 2 nd for Wagon Wheel.

for Wagon Wheel. Di Stefano Cheese Company, Pomona – 1 award, 3 rd for Stracciatella.

for Stracciatella. Fiscalini Farmstead, Modesto – 1 award, 3 rd for Lionza.

for Lionza. Nicasio Valley Cheese Company, Nicasio – 1 award, 3 rd for San Geronimo.

for San Geronimo. Marin French Cheese Company, Petaluma – 1 award, 1 st for Petite Jalapeno.

for Petite Jalapeno. Stuyt Dairy Cheese Co., Escalon – 1 award, 3 rd for Garlic Herb Spread.

for Garlic Herb Spread. Yummy Industries, Riverbank – 1 award, 2nd for Cheese Bits Mozzamini Pearls, Wasabi.

In total, 15 Real California cow’s milk cheese and dairy companies won awards for products made with 100% Real California milk from the state’s more than 1,100 family dairy farms. California is the second largest cheese producing state in the nation, responsible for more than 2.4 billion pounds of cheese in 2021. Real California cheeses and dairy products are available at retailers throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Asia. For more information, visit: RealCaliforniaMilk.com. For more information on ACS competition winners and the ACS Conference, go to: cheesesociety.org.

* Sierra Nevada Cheese Company also received awards for non-cow’s milk cheeses that do not carry the Real California Milk seal.

