No More Proliferation of Sustainability Labels – FloriPEFCR to Become the Standard

Royal FloraHolland Floral July 25, 2023

Sustainability: it remains a difficult and abstract concept for many people, also in the floriculture sector. Which flowers or plants are better for the environment? The confusing array of certificates and quality marks – of which there are certainly over a hundred – doesn’t make it any easier to find out.

“A considerable need has emerged for a uniform calculation method for the sector that is reliable, verifiable and comparable” says Albert Haasnoot, programme manager for Sustainable Development & Quality at Royal FloraHolland.

A single standard

“Ten years ago, the European Commission launched the PEFCR – the Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules. Its aim is to clarify the environmental impact of products in a broad sense – not only of flowers and plants, but also of products ranging from animal feed to computers. The methodology for floriculture, in particular the FloriPEFCR, was launched in 2020 and is based on its predecessor, which at the time was still known as Horti Footprint,” explains Albert.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal FloraHolland

