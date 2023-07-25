Petchoa Caliburst Yellow Wins Medal of Excellence Award

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – PanAmerican Seed® is proud to accept the 2023 Greenhouse Grower Medal of Excellence Industry’s Choice Award for its NEW Caliburst Yellow Petchoa – the first petchoa from seed! Industry’s Choice is determined by a panel of experts from across the horticulture industry, who reviewed hundreds of new varieties while traveling to California Spring Trials. They collectively selected six finalists for the award, and ultimately awarded Caliburst the win.

Greenhouse Grower magazine annually recognizes outstanding contributions in breeding, operations and technology through its Medal of Excellence awards program. At an evening reception at Cultivate’23 in Columbus, Ohio, the publication is joined by awards finalists to celebrate the plants, people and innovation that move this industry forward.

“The Industry’s Choice Award is the honor we always strive to achieve, as it reflects the impact our new plants have on greenhouse growers and other experts in horticulture,” says Anne Leventry, President of PanAmerican Seed. “Our dedicated breeding teams continue to introduce impressive new plants each year, and we are thrilled to compete with nominees who strive for innovative breeding that advances the industry.”

Caliburst Yellow Petchoa made its debut during California Spring Trials. It is a breeding breakthrough as the first petchoa from seed, combining the best attributes of both petunia and calibrachoa, and displaying a deep sunny-yellow hue that heralds the spring gardening season.

Read here for more information on Caliburst Yellow Petchoa, or contact your preferred seed supplier.

About PanAmerican Seed

PanAmerican Seed is an internationally renowned breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables based in West Chicago, IL, that produces high-quality and best-performing varieties. Research facilities in North and South America, the Pacific Rim and Europe enable us to test and evaluate new varieties under numerous climate conditions. Our state-of-the-art seed distribution center guarantees quick, efficient processing of orders for our worldwide customers. Visit www.panamseed.com for more information.