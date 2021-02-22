RFA Technical Webcast: “Learn About the FDA’s Proposed Rule: Additional Traceability! This Directly Impacts Deli Salads and RFA Ingredients”

Date and Time: * Wednesday, March 17, from 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time – (1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Central, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Mountain, 11:00 p.m.-12:00 p.m. Pacific)

Overview:

With aggressive deadlines, few exceptions, and little to no phase in, this proposed rule will impact many that need to be prepared to transition from paper-based compliance records to digitized documents.

Learn about the new FDA proposed rule for additional traceability for certain foods including ready-to-eat deli salads and other foods / ingredients used by RFA members. Important “how to” comply details will be covered on these new proposed rule as well as:

Goals, core components and terminologies of the proposed rule

Dening high-risk foods

What is covered/what is exempt

Revised recordkeeping requirements

Key Data Elements (KDEs) and Critical Tracking Events (CTEs)

How to take traceability compliance records out of the binder and into the required format

Presenters:

Abel Losoya, Senior Business Consultant, Tamlin Software

Abel has over 20 years of experience managing supply chain, procurement, manufacturing and non-manufacturing areas of food & beverage organizations. He has applied Lean methods to the entire value stream – from concept to cash. He assisted companies become GFSI compliant (SQF) by developing policies and programs, writing SOP’s and SSOP’s, and development of a Food Safety Plan.

Abel Losoya is a senior business consultant for Tamlin Software, where he has worked for 3 1⁄2 years primarily focusing on project implementations, R&D for product enhancement, and providing fractional services in Quality and Operations/Process improvement to new and existing clients.

Through fractional services he has assisted clients become FSMA compliant by assisting the quality departments develop their Food Safety Plan, developed and written SSOP’s, and consulted clients through their own customer quality audits.

Abel Losoya holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from The University of Texas at San Antonio. Abel is also HACCP certified, an SQF Practitioner, and received an Acidified Foods Certification from Texas A&M University.

Teresa Finn, President of Tamlin Software

Teresa has over 25 years of experience developing and implementing software systems including Quality and Compliance systems, Supply Chain Systems, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. Teresa is well versed in six sigma and lean management practices and has worked with Fortune 100 as well as small to mid sized manufacturers to lean operations, improve quality, and realize profitability and efficiency in operations.

Over the past 5 years, Teresa has work closely with Food Processors to implement automation of compliance and quality systems as an integral part of their manufacturing processes. This integrated approach improves the culture of quality, efficiency, and production throughout the organizations.

Teresa holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas at Arlington. She also received a Supply Chain Management Professional Certification from The University of Texas at Dallas and a PMP Certification.

How does the webcast work?

It’s easy and convenient! A virtual seminar is one that you can “attend” and participate in right from your offices. The savings are significant – no travel time or hassle and no travel expense.

The RFA Technical Webcast will include live audio along with a slide presentation on the Web. You just need a phone connection for the audio and an Internet connection.

In addition, the webcast will allow you to comment and ask questions at specified times during the event using your phone.

You can invite staff members to listen and participate too – all at no cost to member companies! To get the most out of a webcast, it is recommended that you have no more than five people at any one computer connection. If you have multiple locations, please register each location separately.

How to attend this meeting?

To register to attend the meeting, just send an email to Meg at [email protected].

Once you have registered for the meeting, you will receive an email message inviting you to attend the webcast with instructions on how to attend. is message will provide the information that you need to join the meeting.

Registrations should be received no later than March 15, 2021. Confirmations will not be sent until you have contacted the RFA office to register.

If you have questions about the meeting, please contact Meg Levin at [email protected]