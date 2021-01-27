Rogue Creamery Launches “Cheese is Love” Campaign to Help Families in Need

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Cheddar cheese is being used to spread the love at a popular creamery in CP.

The Rogue Creamery has been in business nearly 90 years and is known globally for it’s award winning ‘Rogue River Blue’ cheese.

The creamery is focusing on helping the community following the Almeda Fire, in partnership with ACCESS and Rogue Food Unites. It’s been working with the non-profits since the pandemic began and it’s been donating around 1,000 pounds of cheese every other week.

It’s new campaign, Cheese is Love Cheddar, aims to keep up with this need.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KOIB