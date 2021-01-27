Stickney Hill Dairy Launches New “Limited Release” Flavor Profiles

Rockville, MN – Stickney Hill Dairy, makers of “The Humble Goat,” announced today that they will be launching several NEW limited release flavors of their Goat Cheese Logs over the coming months.

The new flavors include 4 new additions to the companies “sweet-dessert” line. The new “sweet-dessert” flavors are Cherry, Key Lime, Lemon Cupcake and Chocolate Chip Cannoli. In addition, the company is also announcing the launch of their Jalapeno/Habanero Goat Cheese Log as well as two new formulated flavors in Peppercorn and Tomato Basil.

We are proud and excited to offer our current and future working partners this pathway (along with our everyday core assortment) to excite and delight their customers through new and innovative options (differentiation) and assist in helping our working partners generate incremental sales.

For more information, please contact [email protected]