Snack Factory Launches Game-Changing Snack with NEW Pop’ums – A Pretzel Take on Popcorn

Surprisingly light & crispy and perfectly bite-sized, the brand that brings you Pretzel Crisps is rethinking pretzels again

CAMDEN, N.J. — Snack Factory is unveiling Pop’ums – the next big snacking innovation that perfectly brings together the munchability of popcorn and the crispy crunch of pretzels into a fun-to-eat, craveable new snack. Snack Factory has been rethinking pretzels with its unexpected and delicious offerings since it launched Pretzel Crisps in 2004. Now, with Pop’ums’ distinct shape, unparalleled texture and mouth-watering flavor, Snack Factory is continuing to reinvent what a pretzel can be for snackers everywhere. Pop’ums will be available in the salty snack aisle this January in three flavors: White Cheddar, Golden Mustard BBQ, and Sea Salt.

“Snack Factory forever changed snacking with the debut of Pretzel Crisps 20 years ago,” said Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell’s Snacks. “With Pop’ums, we are rethinking what a pretzel can be once again with a snacking experience unlike any other: combining the crunchy baked goodness of pretzels with the light, flavorful munchability of popcorn to create an irresistibly delicious snack.”

With millennials looking for new types of salty snacks1 and unique textures in snacking on the rise2, Snack Factory was inspired to create its most distinctive product to-date. As the third largest pretzel brand available in 80,000 retailers across North America, Snack Factory continues to push the boundaries of pretzels with unmatched flavors and exciting textures, like Pop’ums. The premium baked snack was specifically inspired by the shape of popcorn and designed to hold flavor for ultimate snacking satisfaction.

The three Pop’ums flavors were created based on popular popcorn and pretzel flavors, including:

White Cheddar: Made with real cheddar cheese for a classic taste everyone knows and loves.

Made with real cheddar cheese for a classic taste everyone knows and loves. Golden Mustard BBQ: Distinctively tangy, smoky, and a bit peppery for a blast of BBQ goodness in every bite.

Distinctively tangy, smoky, and a bit peppery for a blast of BBQ goodness in every bite. Sea Salt: Just the right amount of sea salt and buttery flavor for a simply satisfying pop of flavor that’s sure to please every palate.

Pop’ums are packaged in a premium resealable bag, designed for easy munching at home or on-the-go. The new snack is helping to expand the brand further from the #1 deli snack best paired with dips or toppings, and into the $30 billion-dollar salty snack category3.

Snack Factory Pop’ums will be available at retailers, in the salty snacks aisle, and online nationwide starting January 2025 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $5.49 per 9 oz. bag. Fans of Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps can continue to find the fan-favorite snack in the deli section of national retailers. For more information on Snack Factory, visit SnackFactory.com.

About Snack Factory

Founded in 2004, Snack Factory continues to invite consumers to rethink pretzels, pushing beyond the expected. Snack Factory is a leading innovator in the snacking category, committed to providing consumers with delicious, high-quality, and unique offerings. Known for its signature products like Pretzel Crisps®, Bites, and indulgent Drizzlers, Snack Factory has redefined what snacking can be. The brand continues to grow by staying true to its values of quality, taste, and creativity. For more information, visit https://www.snackfactory.com/ or follow Snack Factory on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

