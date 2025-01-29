Florida Nursery, Grower and Landscape Association Introduces New Certification

Master the Art of Pest Management

Orlando, FL – The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) is proud to announce the launch of the FNGLA Certified Pest Management Technician (FCPMT) certification. Designed to arm industry professionals with the ability to identify pests common to Florida’s plants and landscapes, this certification equips individuals with an in-depth understanding of integrated pest management (IPM), pesticide safety, pest identification and the latest control techniques.

This new credential is designed to elevate the level of expertise and professionalism within Florida’s pest management, nursery, greenhouse and landscape industries. With a growing demand for skilled pest management professionals, the certification provides a significant opportunity for technicians to demonstrate their knowledge, refine their skills and advance their careers. By obtaining this certification, technicians can showcase their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, effectiveness and environmental stewardship in pest management practices.

“FNGLA’s Certified Pest Management Technician certification sets a new benchmark for pest management professionals in Florida,” said Tal Coley, Chief Executive Officer of FNGLA. “As the state’s horticulture and landscaping industries continue to grow, it is essential that pest management technicians are not only highly skilled but also well-versed in best practices, regulatory compliance and sustainability. This certification provides a formal pathway for professionals to distinguish themselves while contributing to the ongoing advancement of the industry.”

This certification does not replace required licensing by the state to be able to spray. It is designed to provide industry professionals with the ability to recognize pests and damage and report their findings. Proper applicator licensing as required by law needs to be obtained.

For more information on the FNGLA Certified Pest Management Technician certification, including eligibility requirements, application instructions and upcoming training sessions, please visit www.fngla.org/professional-growth/certifications.

ABOUT FNGLA

The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) represents Florida’s environmental horticulture industry which generates more than $31 billion total output sales and directly employs 266,000+ people. FNGLA works to better Florida’s nursery and landscape industry while raising the bar on professionalism.