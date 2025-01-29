De Vroomen Garden Products Launches Sesame Street Collection to Inspire Next Generation of Gardeners

GURNEE, Ill. – De Vroomen Garden Products, a leading wholesale supplier of world-renowned Dutch bulbs, seeds and other horticulture products, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Sesame Street Collection. This one-of-a-kind product line for kids brings together the beloved characters of Sesame Street and De Vroomen’s mission to educate the next generation about gardening, sustainability and the wonders of nature, inspiring children and families to connect with the natural world.

The Sesame Street Collection, developed in collaboration with Philos, De Vroomen’s educational and creative product division, features innovative gardening kits, tools, games and activities specifically tailored for young gardeners. The exclusive partnership leverages the iconic appeal of Sesame Street to introduce green-focused and entertaining gardening experiences to children in the United States, Canada and parts of Europe. The product collection is available for U.S. and Canadian orders through De Vroomen Garden Products.

“Sesame Street’s focus on learning and environmental consciousness aligns perfectly with our pledge to connect children with nature,” said Joris Philippo, founder of Philos and representative of De Vroomen’s Holland office. “With the Sesame Street Collection, we aim to inspire lifelong passions for gardening by empowering budding green thumbs with the knowledge and tools to cultivate their own plants and experience the satisfaction of watching them grow, learning patience, and connecting with nature throughout the process.”

The De Vroomen Garden Products Sesame Street Collection has been developed to be one of the most creatively conceptualized and executed children’s gardening programs in the professional grower and retailer markets to date. The collection involves an all-important union of stimulating interest in, enthusiasm for and awareness of the environment and a true sense of curiosity for young people. The collection’s products have been created to help spread and celebrate this type of awareness.

The inaugural launch of De Vroomen’s new kid-inspired line features 8 Sesame Street-themed products, each thoughtfully designed to engage youngsters with gardening while incorporating educational elements. With vibrant packaging and characters like Big Bird leading the charge, the collection is as fun as it is functional for kid-gardening activities and learning.

Highlights within the collection include numerous family-friendly products focused upon pleasurable and whimsical garden- and gardening-related options:

Inspired by Big Bird, the renowned 8-foot-tall yellow bird from Sesame Street known for his childlike curiosity and wide-eyed wonder, the “Sunflower Plant Game” invites children to plant, water and compete as they grow their sunflowers to the finish line. Complete with two terracotta pots, coco tablets and sunflower seed bags, young growers can compete with friends or rival siblings or cousins to see whose sunflower grows the tallest. This playful game set teaches children the value of nurturing plants while enjoying healthy, competitive fun.

The “Biodegradable Pot Kit” combines Abby Cadabby’s magical personality and passion for learning with the joy of gardening. This sustainable gardening kit includes a biodegradable pot, strawberry seeds and a coco soil tablet, inspiring little ones to explore the wonders of sustainability. The youngest of gardeners will be thrilled by the fact that Abby Cadabby is one of the most popular characters who made her debut in the 2006 first episode of Sesame Street’s 37th season and has been a fan favorite ever since.

Young gardeners can also benefit from Abby Cadabby’s “Wooden Tray Gardening Kit,” equipped with a recycled plastic-lined wooden tray, strawberry seeds and coco soil, offering another fun and stylish way to grow fresh strawberries at home. The tray makes for easy carrying and gardening for young hands. Kids of all ages can enjoy nurturing, hand-picking and savoring sweet, delicious strawberries all summer long, happily sharing their harvests with neighbors and friends.

The Sesame Street-themed “Seed Paper Confetti Packet” contains biodegradable confetti paper infused with wildflower seeds, encouraging hands-on gardening fun by allowing kids to plant the seeds they toss into the garden like confetti. The packet is designed to stimulate open play, facilitate exploration and support Sesame Street’s mission to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder.

Treasured Sesame Street characters, including Bert, Ernie, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Elmo, Grover and Oscar the Grouch, bring an environmentally conscious twist to reading with the “Wildflower Seed Paper Bookmark.” Kids can mark their favorite pages in books with the bright, cheerful bookmark. They can later plant the bookmark’s contents to grow vibrant gardens of wildflowers, connecting reading and gardening with awe-inspiring memories to last a lifetime.

The Sesame Street “Seed Bomb in a Box” combines play and purpose, featuring a butterfly mix seed bomb in a lively, giftable box adorned with Sesame Street’s seven-year-old characters Bert and Ernie, who famously live at 123 Sesame Street. This captivating product provides an easy way for kids to plant seeds in areas where traditional planting might be challenging or when low water conditions exist. The seed bombs are essentially seed balls that come wrapped in organic matter, yielding non-invasive, butterfly-attracting flowers. Grandparents, aunts and uncles will appreciate this grab-and-go gardening gift for the children in their lives.

The “Ceramic Pot Kit,” created around the lovable persona of Cookie Monster, includes a ceramic pot, forget-me-not seeds and a coco soil tablet. It offers a hand-eye coordination learning experience, delivering a simple, recreational way for children to grow their own plants. Known and adored for his voracious appetite and celebrated eating catchphrases, such as, “Me want cookie!,” Cookie Monster’s newest phrase can now be, “Me want flowers!” for his little, admiring fans.

Cookie Monster’s “Pumpkin Cultivating Kit” offers kids an entertaining and immersive fall activity, complete with pumpkin seeds and coco soil, allowing them to grow plump, hearty pumpkins in time for next Halloween. This seasonal kit can be used to teach individual children or entire classrooms about the enjoyment of cultivating and harvesting self-grown pumpkins, leading to delightful jack-o’-lantern playtime.

Additional Sesame Street Collection products featuring the beloved Cookie Monster, including interactive pumpkin carving kits and imaginative paint sets, are set to launch in fall 2025. Other collection additions for fall will include two charming Elmo-themed flower bulb kits inspired by the endearing appeal of the furry red Sesame Street character. These highly anticipated products showcase De Vroomen Garden Products’ ongoing innovation and commitment to expanding its collection of kid-friendly gardening and educational offerings.

De Vroomen and Philos remain dedicated to driving innovation and growth within the green industry by investing in quality educational products and experiences for the horticulturists of tomorrow, with plans to expand the Sesame Street Collection through seasonal products and additional gardening tools and games designed to engage and educate young gardeners.

Supermarkets, toy stores, bookstores, garden centers and other retailers interested in De Vroomen’s new Sesame Street Collection can expect ongoing support, including point-of-purchase display options, marketing materials and comprehensive customer service designed to evoke in-store foot traffic and drive purchases of the collection.

For more information about the Sesame Street Collection or to place an order, contact De Vroomen’s sales representatives or visit the company’s website at www.devroomen.com/sesamestreet. Orders for the new line are available now for deliveries beginning spring 2025.

De Vroomen’s “Spring 2025 Wholesale Grower Catalog” also features the Sesame Street Collection, alongside an extensive range of other, high-quality horticulture products. Professional growers, retailers and landscape contractors can explore the full catalog at www.devroomen.com.