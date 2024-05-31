St. Clair Foods Joins Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. as an Operating Division

BEAVERTON, Ore. & MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. (Reser’s) and St. Clair Foods, Inc. (St. Clair) announced an agreement for Reser’s to acquire St. Clair, a premier manufacturer of refrigerated deli salads, frozen side dishes and frozen entrees, primarily for the foodservice industry. The acquisition creates regional, channel and product opportunities for Reser’s while supporting St. Clair’s current path and opening new doors for growth.

Reser’s and St. Clair are both family companies with strong portfolios of high-quality products and long, successful histories in the refrigerated foods business.

With the acquisition, St. Clair became an operating division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. Oscar H. Edmonds III, the founder of St. Clair Foods, will transition from the role of President of St. Clair Foods to an advisory role, while his children Brian and Lauren will remain as leaders within the division.

“The friendship between the Edmonds family and the Reser family goes back 40 years and we welcome the opportunity to continue the growth of St. Clair Foods with a business relationship based on trust and mutual respect,” says Edmonds.

“St. Clair Foods has a long successful history of producing and selling fresh refrigerated and frozen foods across the US,” said Mark Reser, CEO of Reser’s Fine Foods. “I would like to extend a very warm welcome to everyone at St. Clair Foods and look forward to working with the St. Clair team as we drive growth and excitement for our customers and consumers.”

About St. Clair Foods

Over the past 48 years, St. Clair Foods has been dedicated to bringing delicious, high-quality foods to consumers across the US. The family-owned and operated business has grown from 3 original employees and 800 square feet of manufacturing space to more than 350 employees working and innovating in over 175,000 square feet. St Clair Foods’ products are based on classic, home-made recipes, perfected with modern day technology and stringent food safety standards. St. Clair Foods’ commitment to superior food quality is second only to the commitment to food safety. Learn more at stclair.com.

About Reser’s Fine Foods

Reser’s is a leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes, and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store, and food service industries. Family owned and operated, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of good times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, and affordable family meals since 1950. Reser’s family of brands includes Reser’s American Classics, Main St Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, Don Pancho, and more. With more than 4,500 employees, Reser’s operates 14 facilities in the US and Mexico, and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit resers.com to learn more.