Ronda’s Fine Foods Expands to Foodservice Market; Debuts 30 oz Foodservice Tubs for Ronda’s Original Romesco & Spicy Romesco Dip/Spread/Topping/Sauce

Award-Winning Ronda’s Fine Foods Introduces Flavorful, Versatile, and Convenient Offerings for Foodservice Professionals

PETALUMA, CA — Ronda’s Fine Foods, a minority and woman-owned brand, has made a name in the retail market with its premium dip, spread, topping, and sauces featuring family recipes inspired by flavors of the world. Now, the brand is venturing into the food service sector by introducing its sofi™ award-winning Ronda’s Original Romesco and Ronda’s Spicy Romesco in 30-ounce tubs that cater to the diverse culinary needs of restaurants, catering services, hospitality establishments, and more. These tubs are specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of the food service industry, providing exceptional flavors for a wide range of culinary applications.

“Our goal in expanding into the foodservice side of the business is to offer foodservice professionals a delicious, elevated convenience in a healthy, like-homemade way,” said Ronda Brittian, Co-Founder of Ronda’s Fine Foods. “Crafted with premium, all-natural ingredients, our versatile Romesco enhances various dishes, including charcuterie, mezze, appetizers, and prepared meals, bringing a flavor and flair that simply cannot be found with traditional products.”

Already a successful standout in retail, Ronda’s Original and Spicy Romesco is crafted in small batches with premium ingredients, including almonds, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, garlic, spices, and pure olive oil. It boasts a savory and robust flavor profile that enhances various cuisines. Ronda’s Original Romesco and Spicy Romesco are all-natural, low-carb, gluten-free, and vegan.

Steve Davis, Co-Founder of Ronda’s Fine Foods, added, “In the competitive food service landscape, success hinges on innovation and quality. Our 30-ounce tubs of Romesco not only save labor and line time but also underscore our commitment to providing chefs and food professionals with premium-grade products. They can trust our Romesco for its exceptional taste, consistency, and versatility to enhance culinary offerings and exceed customer expectations.”

For more information about Ronda’s Fine Foods, please visit www.rondasfinefoods.com.

About Ronda’s Fine Foods

Ronda’s Fine Foods is a woman, minority, and family-owned business based in Petaluma, CA. It is focused on creating unique, small-batch gourmet food items to inspire the discerning home chef and culinary professional to create delicious meals and memorable moments.

Steve Davis, Co-Founder of Ronda’s Fine Foods, states, “Our mission at Ronda’s Fine Foods is to provide the food community with an exceptionally unique and delicious gourmet product line featuring family recipes inspired by flavors of the world. Sharing food, in turn, strengthens familial connections and community, core values within our company.”

Ronda’s Fine Foods is focused on the highest standards, and we aim to exceed consumer expectations regarding taste, service, and experience. The brand currently has three shelf-stable products: Ronda’s sofi™ award-winning Original Romesco, Ronda’s Spicy Romesco, and Ronda’s Original Muhammara. These savory and robust dips/spreads/toppings/sauces are extremely versatile and enhance any culinary occasion.

With their first product launch in July 2021, Ronda and Steve have worked hard to carve a name for themselves in the food community and have seen Ronda’s Fine Foods experience rapid growth with distribution across the United States, where you can find their products in specialty/gourmet/natural grocery stores, markets, cheese shops, wineries, creameries, restaurants, deli’s, café’s, resorts, and specialty gift shops. Also, with the expansion of the company’s food service arm, Ronda’s Fine Foods plans to increase US consumer awareness of the delicious flavors of their all-natural, low-carb, gluten-free, and vegan product line.

Their promise: Ronda’s Fine Foods will elevate your taste experience to a delicious new level.