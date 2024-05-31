Syngenta Flowers Continues Support for Annual School Garden Challenge

This year, the Three Counties Agricultural Society organized yet another annual School Garden Challenge. This is an educational gardening competition for children in which they create a themed garden at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival from 9-12 May, in the United Kingdom. Just as last year, Syngenta Flowers was one of the main supporters of this campaign.

The mission of the RHS Campaign for School Gardening is to give children and young people opportunities to grow and connect with nature. They do this by supporting school staff, home educators and youth group leaders with training, resources, and advice, so they can encourage young people to explore the outdoors and learn how to care for plants and the planet.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Syngenta Flowers