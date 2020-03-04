Steve’s Mediterranean Chef Introduces Traditional Hummus in Four Flavors

DETROIT — Steve’s Mediterranean Chef, known for its handcrafted Mediterranean recipes, is expanding its product lineup with the introduction of a line of hummus based on a longstanding Lebanese family recipe. The line features four traditional flavors including Original, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic and Jalapeno.

“This new line is derived from my family’s traditional Lebanese recipes,” said Pierre Chammas, founder and CEO of Steve’s Mediterranean Chef. “My family has enjoyed this recipe for generations, and we are excited to share it with our customers.”

These new products are made in the United States and are gluten free. The line includes four crave-able and on-trend varieties:

Original: This traditional favorite is made from chickpeas that have been cooked and mashed, then blended with a special mix of tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and salt

This traditional favorite is made from chickpeas that have been cooked and mashed, then blended with a special mix of tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and salt Roasted Red Pepper : Made with the same ingredients as the Original, this variety features a smoky sweet kick with fire roasted red peppers

: Made with the same ingredients as the Original, this variety features a smoky sweet kick with fire roasted red peppers Garlic : Following the trend of garlic flavored spreads, this hummus features a delicious blend of garlic perfect for dipping or spreading

: Following the trend of garlic flavored spreads, this hummus features a delicious blend of garlic perfect for dipping or spreading Jalapeno: This variety features the perfect amount of heat to the traditional taste of hummus

“We know hummus and ours is made with more authenticity than any other hummus currently found on shelves,” said Chef Tim Tamim Soufan. “We pride ourselves on using only quality ingredients. These premium ingredients allow our customers to enjoy true traditional Lebanese cuisine.”

The new products can be found in select retailers throughout the Midwest and are located near the refrigerated dips in the deli section. Each flavor has a suggested retail price of $3.69 to $4.99 and are available in 10 oz. and 12 oz. containers.

About Steve’s Mediterranean Chef

Steve’s Mediterranean Chef was founded by Pierre Chammas, a brand leader in the Mediterranean foods industry. From his humble beginnings with Basha Hummus, he created his own brand and proved that there was a market for packaging Mediterranean foods. Since selling, he has started this new venture to continue to merchandise the recipes he knows and has grown up with. For more information, please visit stevesmediterranean.com and share your hummus creations and spreads on Facebook and Instagram.