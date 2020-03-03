Target + Boar’s Head Team Up for Next-Level Noshing

Delicious news ahead: Target is teaming up with beloved delicatessen brand Boar’s Head to serve up super-convenient, quality grab-and-go food options in select stores. Think taste bud-tempting sandwiches, salads and snacks, premium deli meats, entertaining specialty cheeses and more. We’ve been busy testing these noshes in six New York stores, and will expand to up to 200 more Target stores across the country by the end of the year. And, we’re not done yet—we’re exploring more delicious ways to bring this beloved brand to Target guests.

Any way you slice it, this team-up is something special. Boar’s Head has a century-long legacy of crafting deli offerings with uncompromising standards, choosing only the finest ingredients for its famous meats, cheeses, spreads and condiments (no fillers, by-products, added MSG, artificial colors or flavors, gluten or trans-fat in this stuff!). And now, we’re able to extend their fare to additional fans—and give our guests amazing, convenient new grab-and-go options as Boar’s Head’s first mass retail partner.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Target